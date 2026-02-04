403
Vetevendosje Secures Decisive Victory in Kosovo's Elections
(MENAFN) The Self-Determination Movement, commonly known as Vetevendosje and led by current Prime Minister Albin Kurti, emerged victorious in Kosovo's general election, capturing over 50% of the ballots, the nation's electoral authority declared on Saturday.
The Central Election Commission (KQZ) released the official outcomes of the early parliamentary elections held on December 28, 2025, confirming that Kurti's Vetevendosje garnered 51.1% of the total votes.
The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) achieved 20.19% of the vote, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) obtained 13.24%, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) received 5.50%.
Representing Kosovo's Turkish minority, the Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) secured 0.57% of the vote, earning two parliamentary seats.
"Based on the official results, Vetevendosje won 57 of the 100 seats allocated through proportional representation in the 120-seat assembly. PDK secured 22 seats, LDK 15, AAK 6, and the Serbian List 9 seats,” stated the electoral body.
With the results now validated, negotiations among political parties are set to begin to establish a coalition government.
In order to form a new administration in Kosovo, a majority of 61 votes is necessary within the 120-seat assembly.
