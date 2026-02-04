13-Year-Old Domestic Help, Hidden Inside Bedbox, Rescued From Guwahati House (WATCH)

A 13-year-old girl, trapped in illegal child labour for years, was rescued after being found locked inside a bed's storage box in Guwahati's Panjabari area on Sunday night. Based on the inputs, the operation was jointly carried out by the District Labour Task Force (DLTF), the Assam Centre for Rural Development, and personnel from Dispur Police Station.

Officials said the girl was found in a severely distressed physical and mental state, bearing visible bruises, suggesting prolonged abuse. The child had allegedly been forced into domestic service at the house since a very young age.

“The employers' have been identified as Amarin Akhtar Lashkar and Baharul Haque Lashkar. The minor was working as a domestic help for the past six years,” an official from the DLTF said.

In Guwahati 13 year old domestic help rescued after being locked inside a bed storage box. twitter/1KcWaPgnDy

- Брат (@1vinci6le) February 3, 2026

During the raid, the accused initially denied the presence of any child in the house and refused to cooperate with the authorities. However, after a detailed search, the child was found hidden inside a box under a bed.

Following the rescue, Dispur police registered a case against the employer. The child has since been placed in protective custody and is undergoing medical examination, counselling, and rehabilitation to help her recover from the trauma.