Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market Size and Outlook-Forecast till 2034. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 21.15 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 31.84 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6.43%

The liver cirrhosis treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The corticosteroids segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to a shift towards metabolic liver diseases from viral hepatitis, which contributes to liver cirrhosis.

The growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes is significantly increasing the risk of NAFLD, which, in turn, drives the demand for liver cirrhosis treatment options. China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market by integrating guidelines for the diagnosis & treatment of liver cirrhosis.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

By Treatment TypeImmunosuppressantsAntibioticsVaccinesCorticosteroidsOther Treatment TypesBy Disease TypeAlcoholic CirrhosisAtrophic CirrhosisBiliary CirrhosisCryptogenic CirrhosisBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOther Distribution ChannelBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report Chat with us on WhatsApp