Japan’s PM Pledges Stronger Nepal Ties
(MENAFN) Tokyo reinforced its commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with Nepal on Tuesday as the two nations approach a significant diplomatic anniversary.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel at an official meeting in the capital, where she outlined plans to deepen strategic partnerships, according to an official statement issued by her office.
The diplomatic engagement comes as both countries prepare to commemorate seven decades of formal relations, a milestone established in 1956 that has fostered extensive cultural and educational collaboration.
"Would like to further strengthen bilateral relations," Takaichi stated during the discussions, emphasizing the anniversary's importance. She highlighted how the nations "have built friendly relations based on a long history of people-to-people exchanges, including student exchanges and mountaineering exchanges."
Takaichi underscored Tokyo's strategic interest in regional stability, declaring that "stability in Nepal" holds significant value for Japan. She stressed "the importance of Nepal's general election scheduled to be held on March 5 this year to be conducted in a free, fair, and inclusive manner with broad participation by the people of Nepal."
The Japanese leader confirmed continued assistance, saying Tokyo "will continue to support the consolidation of democracy in Nepal and cooperate for Nepal's development."
Nepal's upcoming electoral process follows political upheaval that led to the departure of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread public demonstrations in September.
Trade data from Tokyo indicates bilateral commerce reached approximately $69.21 million during the 2019-2020 period.
