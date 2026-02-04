403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IHG Hotels & Resorts to debut its luxury lifestyle brand, Kimpton in Qatar
(MENAFN- Action PR) Doha, Qatar – 04 February 2026 IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, a 283-key luxury lifestyle hotel situated in the heart of the capital. Slated to open mid-2026, the hotel will bring Kimpton’s signature blend of playful design, culinary innovation, and genuine service to Doha, creating a vibrant hub for authentic human connection.
The Kimpton brand, famed for pioneering the boutique hotel concept over four decades ago, has built a global community of design-led hotels renowned for heartfelt hospitality and immersive lifestyle experiences. Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, situated in a vibrant downtown area, will fully embody the brand’s distinctive human-centered character. The hotel’s prime location places guests just steps from the city’s major commercial hubs, cultural landmarks, and premier attractions, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers.
Kimpton Al Rowda Doha will feature meticulously curated guest rooms, suites, and apartments. The hotel will establish itself as a culinary hotspot with five distinct dining and lounge venues, featuring a destination rooftop bar with panoramic views. Reflecting Kimpton’s distinctive blend of expressive design, imaginative dining, and warm, human-centered hospitality, the hotel will serve as a dynamic social hub for both travelers and the local community, proudly welcoming furry companions as a pet-friendly destination in keeping with the Kimpton tradition.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “Bringing the Kimpton brand to Doha is a milestone moment for IHG in the Middle East. Doha is a city of compelling contrasts, where timeless tradition meets bold ambition. Kimpton’s talent for weaving local narrative into intuitive, design-forward hospitality makes it the perfect brand for this dynamic location.”
He added: “With this conversion, we are reimagining a well-located property into a beacon of boutique luxury, offering the personalized, experience-rich stay that today’s discerning travelers seek.”
Sheikh Khalid Bin Jassim Al Thani commented: “We are proud to partner with IHG to bring the first Kimpton hotel to Qatar. The transition to the Kimpton brand aligns with our vision for this landmark property and with Doha’s own trajectory as a leading global destination. Doha is firmly on the global map for luxury travel and lifestyle, and we look forward to transforming this prime property into a hotel that represents the avant-garde of boutique luxury hospitality in the region.”
As a leading global destination, Doha has seen sustained growth in international visitation, supported by world-class events, cultural investments like the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, and its status as a major aviation hub. The city masterfully blends ancient tradition with avant-garde architecture and modern luxury.
This signing contributes to IHG's growing luxury and lifestyle presence in the Middle East, where the Kimpton brand is on a significant growth trajectory. The brand continues to build momentum with the successful opening of Kimpton KAFD in Riyadh, and will soon extend to new markets with debut openings in Dubai later this year and Jeddah to follow.
IHG currently operates 8 hotels in Qatar across 5 brands including InterContinental, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites.
The Kimpton brand, famed for pioneering the boutique hotel concept over four decades ago, has built a global community of design-led hotels renowned for heartfelt hospitality and immersive lifestyle experiences. Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, situated in a vibrant downtown area, will fully embody the brand’s distinctive human-centered character. The hotel’s prime location places guests just steps from the city’s major commercial hubs, cultural landmarks, and premier attractions, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers.
Kimpton Al Rowda Doha will feature meticulously curated guest rooms, suites, and apartments. The hotel will establish itself as a culinary hotspot with five distinct dining and lounge venues, featuring a destination rooftop bar with panoramic views. Reflecting Kimpton’s distinctive blend of expressive design, imaginative dining, and warm, human-centered hospitality, the hotel will serve as a dynamic social hub for both travelers and the local community, proudly welcoming furry companions as a pet-friendly destination in keeping with the Kimpton tradition.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “Bringing the Kimpton brand to Doha is a milestone moment for IHG in the Middle East. Doha is a city of compelling contrasts, where timeless tradition meets bold ambition. Kimpton’s talent for weaving local narrative into intuitive, design-forward hospitality makes it the perfect brand for this dynamic location.”
He added: “With this conversion, we are reimagining a well-located property into a beacon of boutique luxury, offering the personalized, experience-rich stay that today’s discerning travelers seek.”
Sheikh Khalid Bin Jassim Al Thani commented: “We are proud to partner with IHG to bring the first Kimpton hotel to Qatar. The transition to the Kimpton brand aligns with our vision for this landmark property and with Doha’s own trajectory as a leading global destination. Doha is firmly on the global map for luxury travel and lifestyle, and we look forward to transforming this prime property into a hotel that represents the avant-garde of boutique luxury hospitality in the region.”
As a leading global destination, Doha has seen sustained growth in international visitation, supported by world-class events, cultural investments like the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, and its status as a major aviation hub. The city masterfully blends ancient tradition with avant-garde architecture and modern luxury.
This signing contributes to IHG's growing luxury and lifestyle presence in the Middle East, where the Kimpton brand is on a significant growth trajectory. The brand continues to build momentum with the successful opening of Kimpton KAFD in Riyadh, and will soon extend to new markets with debut openings in Dubai later this year and Jeddah to follow.
IHG currently operates 8 hotels in Qatar across 5 brands including InterContinental, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment