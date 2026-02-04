403
Turkey Rejects Allegations of Cutting Olive Trees in Syria’s Afrin
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the country has “cut down more than 2 million olive trees” in Afrin, Syria, labeling them as “entirely unfounded and disinformation.”
The DMM said on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal that such reports are “merely a renewed iteration of systematic black propaganda that has been produced and disseminated for years by terrorist organisations and their affiliates with the aim of targeting Türkiye.”
It emphasized that these claims, which have been debunked previously, are resurfacing as part of a “deliberate perception operation,” particularly at a time when “Syria’s territorial integrity is being effectively reinforced and terrorist elements are being neutralized.”
The center highlighted Türkiye’s role in the region, stating that “Türkiye’s presence in the region has made significant contributions to counter-terrorism efforts and to the establishment of an environment of peace, security, stability, and prosperity.”
Finally, the DMM stressed that the allegations are not based on any concrete or verifiable data and consist entirely of disinformation.
