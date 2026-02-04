Cold Conditions Hold Wednesday, Brighter And Warmer Weather Follows

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Cold conditions will continue across most regions on Wednesday before giving way to sunnier skies and a noticeable rise in temperatures on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said.Low-level clouds are expected on Wednesday, with moderate northwesterly winds becoming active at times, particularly in Badia areas. Milder conditions will persist in low-lying regions, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.A clearer shift is forecast for Thursday, with temperatures rising and skies turning mostly sunny. While most regions will remain relatively cool, low-lying areas are expected to see warmer conditions. Southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally strengthening.Weather conditions are set to turn less stable again toward the weekend. Temperatures will edge down slightly on Friday, with cloud cover increasing at various altitudes and a chance of scattered evening showers, particularly in southern areas.A further dip in temperatures is expected on Saturday, accompanied by active westerly winds that may raise dust, especially in Badia regions.On Wednesday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 13 C and 7 C, compared with 11 C to 5 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will record between 9 C and 4 C, while the Sharah highlands are forecast at 11 C to 3 C. In the Badia, temperatures will reach 16 C during the day before falling to 5 C at night.Low-lying areas will remain warmer, with the northern Jordan Valley recording 21 C to 12 C, rising to 24 C and 15 C in the south. The Dead Sea area is expected to see temperatures between 23 C and 13 C, while Aqaba will record highs of 24 C and lows of 14 C.