Ajay Devgn Lauds 'Shatak' Trailer Exploring 100 Years Of RSS

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is impressed with the trailer of the upcoming film 'Shatak'. On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the trailer of the film.

He wrote,“RSS ko sau saal poore hone par dher saari badhaaiyan! Inn sau saalon mein rashtra nirmaan mein sangh ka bada yogdaan raha hai. Iss kaam par aur roshni daalne aa rahi hai film #Shatak Yeh rahi uski pehli jhalak. Shatak ke sampurn team ko meri ore se dher saari shubhkamnaye (Congratulations on RSS completing a hundred years! In these years, the Sangh has made a significant contribution to nation-building. The film #Shatak is coming to shed more light on this matter. Here's its first glimpse. My best wishes to the entire team of Shatak)”.

The film traces the origins of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from K. B. Hedgewar, and how he came up with the idea to lay the foundations of the organisation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the release of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4' has been pushed to July 3 this year. This is the second time that the release of the film has been pushed. Initially, the film was slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and Yash's 'Toxic', the makers chose June 12 as the new release date before pushing it to July.

'Dhamaal 4' will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

The film is jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.