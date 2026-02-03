Saudi Arabia Executes First Sovereign Tokenized Property Deed

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Saudi Arabia has completed its first end to end tokenized property deed transaction using sovereign grade digital infrastructure developed by droppRWA. Unlike pilot projects that tokenize assets alongside existing legal systems, this transaction embeds national property law and registry rules directly into the settlement layer itself. The result is a legally enforceable, blockchain verified transfer that settles in seconds rather than days. This milestone signals a shift in how real estate can be digitized at a national level, with implications for capital markets, foreign investment, and the future structure of property ownership.



Saudi Arabia executed the first sovereign native tokenized property deed transfer in a G20 economy.

The national Real Estate Registry was directly integrated into the blockchain settlement infrastructure.

Settlement time was reduced from days to seconds through automated delivery versus payment.

Compliance and property law rules were enforced at the infrastructure level, not layered on top. The transaction involved National Housing Company and the Real Estate Development Fund.

Key pointsWhy this matters

This transaction moves tokenization beyond experimentation into enforceable national infrastructure. By making the property registry the single source of truth within a blockchain system, Saudi Arabia addresses a core challenge in real world asset tokenization: legal certainty. For investors and developers, this approach improves settlement efficiency, liquidity, and confidence. For the region, it reinforces the Kingdom's role as a leader in regulated digital asset adoption aligned with Vision 2030.



Expansion of the infrastructure across Saudi Arabia's broader real estate pipeline.

Adoption within designated investment zones and large scale development projects. How foreign institutional investors engage with tokenized Saudi real estate.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.







Saudi Arabia Completes First End-to-End Tokenized Property Deed Transaction Using droppRWA Sovereign-Grade Infrastructure

The transaction marks the first time a G20 economy has executed a property deed transaction where national property law and registry rules are enforced directly within the digital settlement infrastructure.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - 3 February 2026: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a global milestone in the digitization of capital markets with the successful execution of the world's first sovereign-native tokenized property title deed transfer.

The transfer, conducted under the patronage of His Excellency. Majed Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, marks the direct integration of the Kingdom's Real Estate Registry (RER) with droppRWA's blockchain transaction layer.. This infrastructure reduces property settlement times from days to mere seconds, transforming once illiquid physical territory into highly liquid, programmable assets. This enhances the attractiveness of the Saudi real estate market for foreign direct investment and is in line with the digital frameworks of Saudi Vision 2030.

The transaction was executed between the National Housing Company (NHC), the government developer of affordable housing solutions and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF). Built on droppRWA sovereign-grade market infrastructure, a digital token (tokenized deed) representing the property title deed was linked to the RER's official registry, alongside the issuance of a separate token representing a transferable ownership interest. Compliance rules were encoded into the ownership transfer logic and settlement was executed securely and simultaneously through stable delivery-versus-payment mechanisms.

His Excellency Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, said“Saudi Arabia is building a real estate sector that is digital by design, integrating PropTech and AI across planning and delivery in line with Vision 2030. We have successfully executed the Kingdom's first end-to-end blockchain verified real estate transaction, using the first government authored standards for tokenizing real estate ownership. By linking transactions directly to official records from the outset, this will expand participation, strengthen FDI confidence, improve liquidity, accelerate development financing and enable new PropTech innovation.”

Faisal Al-Monai, CEO of droppRWA, said“The end-to-end infrastructure used to execute this historic transaction, including the token standard, settlement rails, compliance logic, issuance framework and the stable delivery-versus-payment mechanism, was provided exclusively through droppRWA's sovereign-grade infrastructure, our goal is to help Saudi skip the“digital wrapper” era other markets are currently stuck in by entirely by embedding enforceability into the asset at the source, creating a new category of sovereign-grade assets and the industrial engine that will allow the Kingdom's multi-trillion-dollar real estate pipeline to be accessed by global institutional capital with absolute legal certainty.”

While jurisdictions such as Singapore, the UK and the EU have introduced digital asset frameworks, Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to implement the technical code for its own property market. Following this successful execution, the infrastructure is slated for a wider rollout across the Kingdom's multi-trillion dollar real estate pipeline, including designated investment zones.

About droppRWA

droppRWA is a leading provider of regulator-native sovereign tokenization infrastructure. Built to anticipate the demanding requirements of G20 economies and other fast-growing nations, droppRWA's proprietary Trust StackTM enables high value and traditionally illiquid assets and fund instruments in critically important sectors such as real estate, energy, and infrastructure, to be managed on-chain. droppRWA empowers enterprises, governments, and institutional investors to unlock programmable ownership and expand capital markets in a secure, transparent, and scalable digital economy.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.