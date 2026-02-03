MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. Announces LIFE Offering, Earn-In Agreement and New Director

February 03, 2026 6:34 PM EST | Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the " Company " or " TICO ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement, the execution of an earn-in agreement and the appointment of a new director.

LIFE Offering

TICO intends to complete a private placement offering of up to 14,489,274 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,448,927.40 (the " LIFE Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below) and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, provided that the Warrants may not be exercised for a period of 60 days from the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the LIFE Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Subject to the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "), the securities issuable from the sale of Units to Canadian resident subscribers will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

It is expected that closing of the LIFE Offering will take place on or before March 20, 2026, as may be determined by the Company (the " Closing Date "). Closing of the LIFE Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The Units sold pursuant to the LIFE Offering will be offered in Canada, other than in Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. The Finder Warrants will be subject to a four month and one day hold.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by certain persons (each, a " Finder "). Each Finder will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company and finder warrants (each a " Finder Warrant ") entitling the Finder to purchase that number of common shares of the Company equal to 6% of the Units sold to purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder for $0.15 per Finder Warrant, for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

MI 61-101 Compliance

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the LIFE Offering, and any Units issued to insiders may be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable policies of the CSE. The issuance of Units to any insiders will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). In respect of any such insider participation, the Company expects to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Earn-In Option Agreement

The Company has entered into an earn-in option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with two individuals (the " Optionors ") dated as of February 3, 2026 (the " Signing Date "), with an effective date of June 4, 2025 (the " Effective Date ") pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims, forming part of various mining claims (collectively, the " Property ") located in New Brunswick and British Columbia, which are collectively, currently owned by the Optionors.

New Brunswick Claim Package

The New Brunswick Claim Package consists of 18 mineral tenures totaling 2,969.35 hectares in four different areas of New Brunswick:



1) The Hatsfield Project has 3 mineral claims adjacent to [the] Albright Metals Pike Gold Deposit, and Antimony Resources Corp.'s Bald Hill Antimony Deposit.

2) The Fredericksburg Project has 11 mineral tenures adjacent to sites owned by SQM Canada Inc., NSJ Gold Corp, and Albright Metals Limited.

3) Lake George South Project has 2 mineral claims, south from the Lake George Antimony Mine.

4) Murray Brook Project has 2 mineral claims, in close proximity to Puma Exploration Company where continued advanced exploration is occurring in the area. 5) British Columbia Claim Package

The British Columbia Claim Package consists of 4 mineral tenures in British Columbia.



1.0 The Buster Property has 3 mineral tenures. Located northwest Of Lillooet, British Columbia. 2 mineral tenures have been approved by the Government totalling 547 Hectares and 1 mineral tenure is Under Application at 628 Hectares. Buster is an Antimony and Gold Project. 2.0 The Silver Giant Property has 1 mineral tenure at 142.57 Hectares Size. located west of Invermere, British Columbia.

Experts

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will:



(a) pay an aggregate of $130,000 in cash to the Optionors as follows:



(i) $35,000, on or before the date which is forty-five (45) Business Days after the Signing Date;



(ii) an additional $45,000, on or before the date which is one (1) year after the Effective Date; and

(iii) an additional $50,000, on or before the date which is two (2) years after the Effective Date;

(b) issue to the Optionors an aggregate of $400,000 worth of Common Shares as follows:



(i) $100,000 worth of Common Shares on or before the date which is forty-five (45) Business Days after the Signing Date (the " First Tranche Shares ");



(ii) $100,000 worth of Common Shares on or before the date which is one (1) year after the Effective Date (the " Second Tranche Shares ");



(iii) $100,000 worth of Common Shares on or before the date which is two (2) years after the Effective Date (the " Third Tranche Shares "); and

(iv) $100,000 worth of Common Shares on or before the date that is three (3) years after the Effective Date (the " Fourth Tranche Shares " and collectively with the First Tranche Shares, the Second Tranche Shares and the Third Tranche Shares, the " Payment Shares ");

(c) TICO must fund Expenditures (as defined in the Option Agreement) of at least an aggregate of $1,000,000 as follows:



(i) in the aggregate amount of at least $150,000 on or before the date which is one (1) year after the Effective Date;



(ii) in the aggregate amount of at least $400,000 on or before the date which is two (2) years after the Effective Date; and (iii) in the aggregate amount of at least $1,000,000 on or before the date which is three (3) years after the Effective Date;

The value of the Payment Shares will be determined by taking the volume-weighted average closing price of such Payment Shares for the five trading days preceding such issuance.

Once the above conditions are met, the Company will acquire an 100% interest in the Property.

The Option Agreement remains subject to the approval of the CSE. All common shares of the Company issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws and certain lock-up conditions in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

New Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

The Company is also pleased to announce that John Eren has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, President, and a director of the Company, effective February 4, 2026. Mr. Eren is replacing Derrick Gaon as the Chief Executive Officer who is stepping down currently with John's appointment.

Mr. Eren is a mining executive with over 20 years of experience in corporate development, capital markets, and investor relations, focused on the growth of publicly listed exploration and development-stage companies. He has been actively involved in financings, asset acquisitions, corporate restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions across multiple jurisdictions and commodity cycles.

Mr. Eren has held senior corporate development roles at several junior and mid-tier mining companies, including First Nordic Metals Corp. (now Goldsky Resources Corp.), Crystal Exploration Inc. (now Thesis Gold Inc.), Auryn Resources Corporation (now Fury Gold Mines Limited), Keegan Resources Inc. / Asanko Gold Inc. (now Galiano Gold Inc.), Cayden Resources Inc. (acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited), and Stratton Resources Inc. (now Torq Resource Inc.).

John Eren holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts (HBA) degree in Economics from Laurentian University and has served as Chief Executive Officer and director of Orex Minerals Inc. (" Orex ") since September 2024, leading Orex's corporate strategy and capital markets initiatives. Mr. Eren also serves as a director of Aventis Energy Inc.

Derrick Gaon will remain as a director of the company and looks forward to continuing to contribute to the development of the company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Derrick Gaon

Director

(416) 904-1478

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: the size and timeline for closing of the LIFE Offering, if at all, the use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering, the anticipated approval of the Option Agreement by the CSE, the prospects and minerals expected to be found at the Property, and the impact that the LIFE Offering, the appointment of John Eren as a director and officer of the Company and the Option Agreement will have on the results of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on . This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

