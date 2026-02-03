403
Kuwait FM Receives Congratulatory Call From Djiboutian Peer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from his Djiboutian counterpart Abdoulkader Houssein Omar who congratulated Sheikh Jarrah on his new post.
Omar wished Sheikh Jarrah success, voicing hope for working with him to enhance the bilateral relations and serve the common interests of both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. (end)
