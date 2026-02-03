NASP Applauds Congressional Passage Of Landmark Bill To Protect Patient Access To Specialty Pharmacies And Support Specialty Pharmacy Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) President and CEO Sheila Arquette, R.Ph. and Chairman of the Board Scott Guisinger issued a statement today as President Trump signed into law legislation to fund the majority of government programs and for the first time enact pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reforms aimed at protecting specialty pharmacies and their patients.

“Today, Congress and the Trump Administration delivered a historic victory for patients who rely on complex specialty therapies-and for the specialty pharmacies that ensure those treatments are delivered safely and effectively. The PBM reform pharmacy protections enacted today are about safeguarding patient access to the qualified specialty pharmacies they choose and ensuring those pharmacies can support patients on complex therapies, promote adherence, and help keep patients out of the hospital. For too long, specialty pharmacies have faced underwater reimbursement, opaque practices, and restrictive networks that have forced many qualified providers out of network and disrupted continuity of care for some of the sickest patients in America. This landmark federal action represents the most significant step yet toward ending those practices,” said Sheila Arquette.

“By increasing transparency and curbing anti-competitive practices, the bipartisan reforms passed today will help ensure that specialty patients can continue working with the pharmacists and care teams who understand their conditions, treatment regimens, and clinical risks. NASP has long advocated for this law, which we believe will stabilize and strengthen the specialty pharmacy infrastructure that complex therapies depend on-supporting innovation, adherence, and improved long-term outcomes for patients with cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare disorders, and other serious conditions,” said Scott Guisinger.

“NASP is deeply grateful to the bipartisan leaders in both the House and Senate who listened to specialty patients and providers and worked tirelessly to bring this legislation across the finish line. Our focus now turns to swift and thoughtful implementation to ensure that Congress's intent-to protect patient access to high-quality specialty pharmacy services-is fully realized in practice,” said Arquette.

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.

