Azerbaijan Brings Smart Grids And Substations To Jabrayil And Khankendi

Azerishiq OJSC is carrying out large-scale modernization of the electricity network in the Jabrayil district and the city of Khankendi as part of Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction efforts, Azernews reports.

The company notes that immediately after Jabrayil city was liberated from occupation, Azerishiq took prompt action to restore power supply, providing electricity to the city center on October 28, 2020. As part of the long-term development plan, a 35/0.4 kV Digital Control Center, whose foundation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 19, 2022, was constructed and officially commissioned by the head of state on September 28, 2023.

To ensure reliable electricity supply to Horovlu village, where resettlement is underway, a double-circuit 35 kV Self-Supporting Insulated Cable (SSIC-3) line was installed, along with the construction of a 35 kV distribution unit. Six modern 35/0.4 kV compact transformer substations were commissioned in the village, while individual residential houses were equipped with smart electricity meters.

In line with the city's Master Plan, an additional 35/0.4 kV transformer substation with a capacity of 4x2500 kVA has been built and put into operation to meet the needs of residents returning to Jabrayil. Underground 0.4 kV power lines have also been laid, and smart meters installed. Infrastructure works are continuing toward Soltanli village, as well as Fughanli, Marjanli, and Shukurbeili villages and the Khudafarin settlement, where metal poles have been erected and double-circuit 35 kV SSIC-3 lines installed.

The settlements of Horovlu, Shukurbeili, Khudafarin, Soltanli, Sarijalli, Mashanli, Boyuk Marjanli, and Karxulu are now supplied with stable and high-quality electricity via 35 kV transmission lines.

Azerishiq is also reconstructing the electricity infrastructure of Khankendi. Within the service area of the regional power network, the“Khojaly” substation and Digital Control Center were inaugurated on May 9, 2024, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. The 3,200 kVA facility is designed to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to newly built residential complexes, agricultural and tourism facilities, as well as various socio-economic infrastructure projects in the district.

In addition, ten modern compact transformer substations of varying capacities have been installed in Khojaly. Construction of 35 kV transmission lines toward the settlements of Badara, Ballija, Dashbulag, Tazabina, Seyidbeyli, and Khanyurdu is ongoing, while the internal 0.4 kV electricity networks in these areas are currently being upgraded.

Work is also continuing on the installation of 35 kV SSIC-3 overhead cable lines to the villages of Shushakend and Khanabad.