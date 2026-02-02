Family Of Singer Naziah Iqbal Approaches Peshawar High Court Over Identity Documents

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Naziah Iqbal's husband, Javed Fiza, along with their children, has approached the Peshawar High Court for the issuance of a Pakistan Origin Card.

Javed Fiza filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court along with his children. Advocate Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

The petition states that Naziah Iqbal is a Pakistani citizen and that the children were also born in Pakistan.

According to the petitioner, he previously held a Pakistani national identity card, which was later blocked due to family issues.

The petition further mentions that they possess a marriage certificate and the children's birth certificates.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the authorities to issue him a Pakistan Origin Card and to issue Smart Cards or Form B to the children.

The court has sought responses from the federal government and other relevant parties in the case.

It is worth mentioning that Naziah Iqbal is currently residing in the United Kingdom with her family.