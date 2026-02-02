Vertical Mill Grinding Equipment Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) 1 Introduction

The vertical mill is a high-efficiency Grinding Equipment with patented technology launched by Jinghua Company absorbing foreign experience and carrying out major technological reform. It has gradually been accepted by the domestic cement, electric power, and chemical industries and has become the preferred equipment for grinding in the industry. It integrates crushing, drying, grinding, classifying and conveying and has occupied part of the powder market with its absolute advantages of high production efficiency and large output.

Working Principle:

The reducer drives the grinding plate to rotate. The material falls to the center of the grinding plate and is crushed by the grinding roller. The crushed material is brought to the high-efficiency powder Separator by the upward hot air flow. After being sorted by the classifier, the coarse powder is returned to the grinding plate and regrinding. Fine powder leaves the mill with the air flow.

2 Characteristics

1). It adopts material layer roll crushing, friction and impact as the crushing mechanism, which has high efficiency and large energy saving (20-30% energy saving compared to ball mill).

2). The crushing process takes a short time, the repeated grinding rate is small, the particle size distribution is uniform, and the particle size adjustment is continuously adjustable.

3). The material bed is self-pulverizing, avoiding direct contact between the grinding roller and the grinding disc, reducing equipment wear and improving the whiteness and purity of the material.

4). The grinding roller pressure adjustment method is pressurized by flexible air spring, which can shrink freely and the pressing force is uniform and lasting.

5). It integrates the functions of crushing, grinding, drying and classifying, and has a wide range of adaptability.

6). The oil cylinder flips the boom to facilitate maintenance of the grinding roller.

7). The control system can implement local and remote automation to achieve unmanned operation.

3 Fields

This model is mainly used in building materials cement, aluminum hydroxide, non-metallic minerals, calcium carbonate, limestone, kaolin, talc and carbon materials.