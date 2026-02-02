Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Borsa Istanbul Opens Lower as Market Declines on Monday

2026-02-02 07:58:16
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index started Monday at 13,598.39 points, marking a decline of 1.73% or 239.9 points from the previous session.

On Friday, the index had seen a modest rise of 0.05%, closing at 13,838.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 244 billion liras (around $5.62 billion).

By 10:05 a.m. local time (07:05 GMT) on Monday, the Turkish lira was trading at 43.5070 against the US dollar, 51.6490 versus the euro, and 59.5730 to the British pound. Meanwhile, the price of gold stood at $4,534.20 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $65.95 per barrel.

