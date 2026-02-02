403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Borsa Istanbul Opens Lower as Market Declines on Monday
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index started Monday at 13,598.39 points, marking a decline of 1.73% or 239.9 points from the previous session.
On Friday, the index had seen a modest rise of 0.05%, closing at 13,838.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 244 billion liras (around $5.62 billion).
By 10:05 a.m. local time (07:05 GMT) on Monday, the Turkish lira was trading at 43.5070 against the US dollar, 51.6490 versus the euro, and 59.5730 to the British pound. Meanwhile, the price of gold stood at $4,534.20 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $65.95 per barrel.
On Friday, the index had seen a modest rise of 0.05%, closing at 13,838.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 244 billion liras (around $5.62 billion).
By 10:05 a.m. local time (07:05 GMT) on Monday, the Turkish lira was trading at 43.5070 against the US dollar, 51.6490 versus the euro, and 59.5730 to the British pound. Meanwhile, the price of gold stood at $4,534.20 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $65.95 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment