403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three People Pass Away in Fatal Training Flight Accident
(MENAFN) Three people lost their lives on Monday after a training aircraft went down in Russia’s Orenburg region, according to official statements.
The aircraft involved, a Diamond DA model used for flight instruction, was carrying out a routine training mission near the city of Orsk. On board were a flight instructor and two cadets, all of whom were killed in the incident, as stated by reports.
“A training aircraft crashed in the Orenburg region. The crash was reported in the village of Dzhanatalap, Orsk. The aircraft was on a training flight. When rescuers from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arrived at the scene, there was no fire. Unfortunately, three people were killed,” the statement said.
Authorities in the region indicated that support and assistance would be extended to the families of those who died, according to official communications.
Emergency teams continued working at the crash location, and officials confirmed that no fire had broken out following the impact.
No initial details have been released regarding what may have caused the aircraft to crash.
The aircraft involved, a Diamond DA model used for flight instruction, was carrying out a routine training mission near the city of Orsk. On board were a flight instructor and two cadets, all of whom were killed in the incident, as stated by reports.
“A training aircraft crashed in the Orenburg region. The crash was reported in the village of Dzhanatalap, Orsk. The aircraft was on a training flight. When rescuers from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arrived at the scene, there was no fire. Unfortunately, three people were killed,” the statement said.
Authorities in the region indicated that support and assistance would be extended to the families of those who died, according to official communications.
Emergency teams continued working at the crash location, and officials confirmed that no fire had broken out following the impact.
No initial details have been released regarding what may have caused the aircraft to crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment