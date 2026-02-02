403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cold Kills Over Dozen in New York City
(MENAFN) A lethal Arctic surge has claimed fourteen lives across New York City over the past seven days, with victims perishing outdoors during the brutal cold wave, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Sunday.
Eight of the fatalities show preliminary indications of hypothermia as a contributing factor, according to reports from local news outlets.
The deadly freeze follows a massive winter storm that dumped historic snowfall levels on Jan. 25, transforming streets and pedestrian walkways into treacherous, slushy terrain throughout the metropolitan area.
City officials have deployed extraordinary resources to combat the aftermath: crews have cleared 67 million pounds of accumulated snow while spreading 188 million pounds of salt across roadways, Mamdani reported.
In response to the mounting death toll, authorities have rushed emergency measures into effect to protect the city's homeless population from life-threatening temperatures. Newly established single-room shelter facilities have opened their doors specifically for individuals without housing, while existing warming centers continue operating around the clock for all residents throughout New York City's five boroughs. Additionally, twenty mobile warming buses remain stationed strategically across urban areas.
The crisis underscores the lethal danger posed by extreme winter weather to vulnerable populations in America's largest city.
Eight of the fatalities show preliminary indications of hypothermia as a contributing factor, according to reports from local news outlets.
The deadly freeze follows a massive winter storm that dumped historic snowfall levels on Jan. 25, transforming streets and pedestrian walkways into treacherous, slushy terrain throughout the metropolitan area.
City officials have deployed extraordinary resources to combat the aftermath: crews have cleared 67 million pounds of accumulated snow while spreading 188 million pounds of salt across roadways, Mamdani reported.
In response to the mounting death toll, authorities have rushed emergency measures into effect to protect the city's homeless population from life-threatening temperatures. Newly established single-room shelter facilities have opened their doors specifically for individuals without housing, while existing warming centers continue operating around the clock for all residents throughout New York City's five boroughs. Additionally, twenty mobile warming buses remain stationed strategically across urban areas.
The crisis underscores the lethal danger posed by extreme winter weather to vulnerable populations in America's largest city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment