Mamata Banerjee Slams Delhi Police, Alleges Voter Suppression In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Banga Bhavan in the national capital on Monday, while alleging a politically driven attempt to suppress voters in Bengal. She also accused the Delhi Police of failing to protect citizens and alleged that hundreds of people were wrongly shown as deceased to remove them from electoral rolls, and called the situation politically motivated.

Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said, "Look at what the Delhi Police is doing. We will not criticise them because it is not their fault... A bus full of Delhi Police has been brought here... We have a meeting at the Election Commission... We are here after getting an official appointment. 150 people have died... Many family members have come here who were shown to be dead to remove them from the voter list and steal their rights."

"When an explosion happens in Delhi, where is the Delhi Police then?... When we arrive, Delhi gets scared... If we wanted to, we could bring hundreds of thousands of people. We brought 50 people here who were declared dead in the SIR... The Delhi Police cannot protect anyone. A feudal system is still in operation in Delhi," he said.

There was heavy deployment of Delhi Police outside the two Banga Bhawans (West Bengal State Guest Houses) in Hailey Road and in Chanakyapuri.

TMC Delegation to Meet Election Commission

A 15-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. The delegation will meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar over their claime of the "biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated" conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal.

In a post on X, the official account of TMC shared, "Today, led by Smt.@MamataOfficial and Shri@abhishekaitc, a 15-member delegation will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to formally place on record our grave concerns over the biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and politically motivated conduct of SIR in Bengal."

"The delegation will present our categorical demands and seek urgent corrective action, especially as our repeated representations to @ECISVEEPhave thus far been met with silence," the post read. (ANI)

