Rafah Border Crossing Between Egypt, Gaza Reopens After Long Closure
(MENAFN) The Rafah crossing linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip officially reopened on Monday, marking a partial return of movement across the border. Reports indicate that an equal number of people are expected to exit and enter Gaza as operations resume.
According to official information, the first group of Palestinians reached the crossing shortly after it reopened. The Palestinian side of the border point had already restarted activity on a trial basis a day earlier, following a shutdown that lasted more than a year and a half due to Israeli-imposed restrictions.
As stated by reports, a limited number of Palestinians are expected to return to Gaza, while patients and their accompanying relatives are scheduled to leave the enclave to receive medical care in Egypt. Health officials in Gaza say tens of thousands of patients remain on waiting lists until the crossing is fully operational again.
Israel has maintained control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing since May 2024, as part of its military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023.
