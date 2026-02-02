Eldorado And Foran Combine To Create A Leading Gold And Copper Producer
|Date:
|February 2, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 AM ET (5:00 AM PT)
|Dial in:
|+1 647 846 2782
|Toll free:
|1 833 752 3325
Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: . Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available through March 16, 2026. The webcast will be archived for three-months, and available via the following link: .
Replay (available until March 16, 2026)
|Vancouver:
|+1 412 317 0088
|Toll Free:
|1 855 669 9658
|Access code:
|4437397
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Greece and Türkiye. Eldorado has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
About Foran
Foran is a near-term critical minerals producer, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and exploration activities of Foran, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.
The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world-class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.
(1) Gold equivalent ounces (GEO): Based on public disclosure assuming street consensus analyst prices of US$3,965/oz Au, US$47.54/ oz Ag, US$5.02/lb Cu and US$1.26/lb Zn in 2027.
(2)EBITDA calculated as revenue based on public disclosure less cash operating costs based on street consensus analyst estimates as per S&P CapIQ.
(3)Based on street consensus estimates as per FactSet, calculated as operating cash flow less capex.
Cautionary Note about Forward-looking Statements and Information
Certain of the statements made and information provided in this news release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“budget”,“continue”,“deliver”“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“generate”“guidance”,“intends”,“plans”,“projected” or“scheduled” or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: Eldorado and Foran's intent to complete the Transaction and specifically Eldorado's intent to acquire all the outstanding Foran Shares; the consummation and timing of the Transaction; approval of the Transaction by Eldorado shareholders and Foran securityholders; satisfaction and timing of the closing conditions of the Transaction, including timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals; management's views on the positive impacts of the proposed Transaction and the strategic rationale for the Transaction; management's belief that the combined entity is a re-rate opportunity; views on the life of assets; expectations of benefits from metal prices and demand for critical minerals; management's view of the exploration potential of the combined entity; the combined company's focus on its commitment to transparent performance and GHG mitigation; management's belief that the combined company will be capable of organically funding sustained growth; expected weightings of the combined portfolio; expectations that Skouries and McIlvenna Bay projects are on track and on budget and will enter into production in 2026; expected production and free cash flow of the combined entity in 2027; economic benefits for the Province of Saskatchewan and Canada; intent to advance GHG emission mitigations; expected additions and changes to the Eldorado Board and a future Board succession process; expected outcomes of voting support agreements; the expected percentage of the combined company that would be owned by former Foran shareholders; expected shareholder meeting and associated mailing dates; the location of headquarters of the combined company; management's estimate of a closing date; and generally, Eldorado's strategy, plans, goals and priorities.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, market uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Eldorado and the combined company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are by their nature based on a number of assumptions, that management considers reasonable. However, such assumptions involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which, if proven to be inaccurate, may cause actual results, activities, performance or achievements may be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These include, for Eldorado and the combined company, assumptions concerning: timing, cost and results of our construction and development activities, improvements and exploration; the future price of gold, copper and other commodities; exchange rates; anticipated values, costs, expenses and working capital requirements; production and metallurgical recoveries; mineral reserves and resources; our ability to effectively use invested capital and unlock potential expansion opportunities across the portfolio; our ability to address the negative impacts of climate change and adverse weather; consistency of agglomeration and our ability to optimize it in the future; the cost of, and extent to which we use, essential consumables (including fuel, explosives, cement, and cyanide); the impact and effectiveness of productivity initiatives; the time and cost necessary for anticipated overhauls of equipment; expected by-product grades; the use, and impact or effectiveness, of growth capital; the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, suspensions or delays on our business; the sustaining capital required for various projects; and the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that Eldorado operates in. The information contained in footnotes 1 and 2 of this release are key assumptions to the forward-looking metrics to which they relate.
In addition, except where otherwise stated, Eldorado and Foran have assumed completion of the Transaction on the contemplated timeline and, except where otherwise stated, a continuation of existing business operations on substantially the same basis as exists at the time of this news release. Even though we believe that the assumptions and expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statement or information will prove to be accurate. Many assumptions may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, activities, performance or achievements to be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: receipt of approval from Eldorado shareholders and Foran securityholders, and the required court, regulatory and other consent and approvals to complete the Transaction; the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Transaction and the possibility that the Arrangement Agreement could be terminated as a result of a superior proposal; development risks at Skouries and other development projects; risks relating to our operations in foreign jurisdictions; risks related to production and processing; our ability to secure supplies of power and water at a reasonable cost; prices of commodities and consumables; our reliance on significant amounts of critical equipment; our reliance on infrastructure, commodities and consumables; inflation risk; community relations and social license; environmental matters; geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions or failures; waste disposal; mineral tenure; permits; non-governmental organizations; reputational issues; climate change; change of control; actions of activist shareholders; estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; regulatory reviews and different standards used to prepare and report Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; risks relating to any pandemic, epidemic, endemic, or similar public health threats; regulated substances; acquisitions, including integration risks; dispositions; co-ownership of our properties; investment portfolio; volatility, volume fluctuations, and dilution risk in respect of our shares; competition; reliance on a limited number of smelters and off-takers; information and operational technology systems; liquidity and financing risks; indebtedness (including current and future operating restrictions, implications of a change of control, ability to meet debt service obligations, the implications of defaulting on obligations and changes in credit ratings); total cash costs per ounce and AISC (particularly in relation to the market price of gold and the combined company's profitability); currency risk; interest rate risk; credit risk; tax matters; financial reporting (including relating to the carrying value of our assets and changes in reporting standards); the global economic environment; labour (including in relation to employee/union relations, the Greek transformation, employee misconduct, key personnel, skilled workforce, expatriates, and contractors); commodity price risk; default on obligations; current and future operating restrictions; reclamation and long-term obligations; credit ratings; change in reporting standards; the unavailability of insurance; Sarbanes-Oxley Act, applicable securities laws, and stock exchange rules; risks relating to environmental, sustainability, and governance practices and performance; corruption, bribery, and sanctions; employee misconduct; litigation and contracts; conflicts of interest; compliance with privacy legislation; dividends; tariffs and other trade barriers; and those risk factors discussed in Eldorado's most recent Annual Information Form & Form 40-F and Foran's most recent Annual Information Form. The reader is directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in Eldorado's most recent Annual Information Form & Form 40-F filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and in Foran's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussions provide a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect Eldorado's and Foran's respective businesses and operations.
The inclusion of forward-looking statements and information is designed to help you understand management's current views of our near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, neither Eldorado nor Foran expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of Eldorado's and Foran's businesses contained in their respective reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the U.S., as applicable.
Qualified Person
Except as otherwise noted, Simon Hille, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and supervising the preparation of the scientific or technical information contained in this news release and verifying the technical data disclosed in this document relating to our operating mines and development projects.
Non-IFRS Measures
For the definition of non-IFRS financial measures and reconciliation to directly comparable IFRS financial measures, please refer back to Eldorado's most recent MD&A published as part of its Q3 2025 results.
