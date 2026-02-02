A Silent Hormonal Threat: How PCOS Is Affecting One In Four Women

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is silently affecting women's health. This condition is related to the ovaries, where hormonal imbalance occurs and small cysts develop in the ovaries.

According to experts, this disease is not limited to married women only but is also being found in young girls. However, due to lack of awareness and social hesitation, timely attention is often not given.

Various studies conducted in Pakistan show that 20 to 25 percent of women in the country are affected by this condition, and in some cases, it can lead to dangerous complications.

When the Problem Was Considered Minor:

A 35-year-old woman, Amina, from Budh Bair village in Peshawar, says she initially experienced irregular periods and weight gain but did not pay much attention. She thought these might be early signs of pregnancy. However, after a few months, she suddenly began experiencing very heavy menstruation, which caused severe weakness.

Since she was unable to conceive despite being married, she visited a hospital. After examination and an ultrasound, doctors informed her that she had Polycystic Ovary Disease.

What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

Professor Mehnaz, a gynecologist working in the Gynecology Department of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, explains that PCOS is a hormonal disorder in which the level of the male hormone androgen increases. As a result, cysts begin to form in the ovaries.

She explains that the ovaries contain small fluid-filled sacs called follicles, which hold eggs. In PCOS, these follicles fail to release eggs properly.

What is the Situation in Pakistan?

Associate Professor Mehnaz Faisal, who has served at Lady Reading Hospital for the past 20 years, says this condition is most common in women aged 18 to 44, although it can sometimes appear even after menopause.

She says accurate statistics for Pakistan are not available, but the number of affected women is increasing daily. A 2025 study by the Pakistan Institute of Health Sciences indicates that around 20–25% of women in the country suffer from PCOS.

Major Causes of PCOS:

Experts say the main causes include excessive weight gain, unhealthy diet, high consumption of fast and junk food, lack of exercise, and a sedentary lifestyle. In some cases, the disease can be genetic and may appear even in very young girls.

Which Symptoms Are Warning Signs?

Professor Mehnaz says PCOS cannot be diagnosed based on a single symptom. Common signs include:

Irregular menstruation

Excess facial and body hair in a male pattern

Severe hair loss from the scalp

Unusual weight gain

Acne

Infertility

Even if pregnancy occurs, there may be a risk of miscarriage.

Also Read: Silent Epidemic: Late Diagnosis Driving Oral Cancer Deaths in Pakistan

Rising Problem in Young Girls:

The mother of 19-year-old Raheema says her daughter began developing facial hair, and even laser treatment did not stop the growth. Later, after consulting a gynecologist, they found out she had PCOS, which also affected her mentally.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Experts say women experiencing menstrual, weight, or fertility issues undergo ultrasound and hormone blood tests, which help diagnose the condition.

Risks of Delayed Treatment:

Professor Mehnaz warns that if not treated in time, PCOS can increase the risk of:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Sleep disorders

Psychological problems

Ovarian cancer

With an unhealthy lifestyle combined with genetic PCOS, 2–3% of women may develop cancer.

Treatment and Preventive Measures:

According to gynecologists, the most effective treatment is a lifestyle change. Regular exercise, weight control, a balanced diet, and medications help normalize hormones. With timely treatment, most patients do not require surgery.

Why Is Timely Treatment Important?

Experts say that since PCOS carries a 2–3% risk of cancer, it is crucial to consult a gynecologist as soon as symptoms appear to prevent life-threatening complications.