Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Announces Dh15-Million Jackpot For February Draw

Four Indian winners took home Dh50,000 each in the last weekly e-draw of January

After a life-changing Dh30-million win for Filipino expat Anna Lee Gayongan in January, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced Dh15-million jackpot for one lucky winner in February. The grand prize for February will be awarded during the live draw on March 3, offering participants the chance to become the next millionaire.

Alongside the grand prize, consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will also be awarded to five winners, reinforcing February as one of the most rewarding months in the draw's calendar. Throughout the month, Big Ticket will host four weekly e-draws, with each draw awarding Dh50,000 to four winners.

The February promotion will also see The Big Win Contest. Four customers who purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction between February 1 and 24 may be selected to attend the live draw on March 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 will be awarded. The four selected participants will be announced on March 1 on the Big Ticket website, ahead of the live event.

Big Ticket drew the curtains on January promotion with the final set of weekly e-draw winners, closing out the month on a high. Four winners took home Dh50,000 each in the last weekly e-draw of January.

Hakkim Sha Habeeb purchased his Big Ticket entry online. Although he missed the winning call on February 1, he later shared that he was delighted to learn about his win.

Vinoth, a 38-year-old electrical supervisor who has lived in Qatar with his family for the past 19 years, has been purchasing Big Ticket consistently for over three years. Sharing his reaction, he said:“This is the first time in my life I've ever won a raffle, and it was truly the happiest moment for me. I was over the moon. When I first received the call, I couldn't believe it and felt a bit hesitant, but once I saw my name on the live stream, I knew it was real. That's when it truly sank in.”

He added that he plans to split the prize equally with his group.“With my share, I'll continue investing in more tickets and also spend a portion on my daughter. Since this is my first win, I want to make it memorable by treating her to something special. My message to others is simple: don't lose hope and keep trying your luck.”

Abdul Rahuman, a 54-year-old expat from Kerala, has been living in Abu Dhabi for six years and has participated in Big Ticket since moving to the UAE. He purchases tickets every month as part of a group of 22.

Recalling the winning call, he said:“At first, I genuinely thought it was a scam. With everything happening in technology these days, I didn't believe it immediately. But once it was confirmed, I felt incredibly happy and relieved.” He added that the win has strengthened his trust in Big Ticket and reinforced his belief in perseverance, encouraging others to consider group participation as it helps keep motivation and hope alive.

Shalini Suvarna, a 54-year-old administrative professional from Mumbai, is also celebrating her win after years of participation. Living in Umm Al Quwain since 2008, she began purchasing Big Ticket entries in 2014, took a break, and resumed last year as part of a group of seven.

“I didn't believe it at first, but once it sank in, I felt extremely happy and excited,” she said. Shalini plans to use the prize to clear outstanding loans and shared that the win has renewed her confidence. Describing Big Ticket as genuine and trustworthy, she encouraged others to stay consistent, adding:“Consistency matters. Don't stop in between like I did.”



