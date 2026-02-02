Are Indian Actors Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Getting Married Today? What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As February gets underway, wedding rumours surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are back in the spotlight. Reports suggest the popular actors may be planning a low-key wedding in Udaipur, with fresh buzz pointing to February 5 as the likely date.

According to recent Indian media reports, the couple had initially considered February 26 for the ceremony, but the plan was allegedly revised after consultations with family astrologers. The new date is said to be February 5, with pre-wedding rituals beginning on February 2. These celebrations are expected to include traditional ceremonies such as the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, followed by a small wedding and reception.

Insiders claim the wedding will be a strictly private affair, attended only by close friends and family. Described as traditional with a subtle royal touch, the event is reportedly elegant rather than lavish. Adding to the speculation, florists from Bengaluru are believed to be supplying large flower arrangements to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a viral video claiming to show wedding preparations in Udaipur sparked online chatter, though its authenticity remains unverified. As of now, neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed the wedding rumours officially.



