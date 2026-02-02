Crowning The Winners At The Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 Concluding The 5Th Edition With Major Organizational Success

Riyadh Marathon Concludes its 5th Edition (1)

Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 concludes its 5th edition by crowning winners, marking a highly successful event and major organizational achievement.

- Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al SaudRIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Sports for All Federation today concluded the fifth edition of the Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026, held at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh from 28 to 31 January 2026.His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Federation, crowned the male and female winners of the various races at the finish line, in a celebratory, professionally organized atmosphere.In the men's elite 42 km marathon, Ethiopian runner Abebaw Muniye claimed first place with a time of 2:09:31, followed by Ethiopian runner Asefa Tefera in second place with a time of 2:09:44, while Ethiopian runner Tolcha Tefera finished third with a time of 2:10:09.In the women's category, Ethiopian runner Kena Girma secured first place with a time of 2:25:56, followed by her compatriot Aberash Demissie in second place with a time of 2:27:15, and Ethiopian runner Nigist Muluneh in third place with a time of 2:29:21, with winners across the remaining race categories also honored.On this occasion, His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud stated that the crowning of the winners reflects the result of extensive organizational efforts and close coordination with relevant entities, noting that the strong turnout and high competitive level underscore the growing stature of the Riyadh Marathon Festival as a leading sporting and community event. He affirmed the Federation's commitment to further developing and enhancing the experience in future editions.His Royal Highness added:“Today we concluded the Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 with the participation of more than 50,000 runners. This edition reflects the level of support and development witnessed by community sports in the Kingdom. This turnout confirms that running has become part of the lifestyle of a growing segment of society and demonstrates the festival's ability to reach all segments. What has been achieved today is the result of cumulative work that we will continue to build on and develop in the coming editions.”The marathon recorded the participation of more than 50,000 runners representing 134 nationalities from around the world, highlighting the event's international character. Participants ranged in age from one year to 90 years, with strong representation across all categories, in addition to the active participation of athletes with disabilities, reaffirming the marathon's commitment to inclusivity.At the elite level, 59 internationally ranked male and female athletes took part, enhancing the technical value of the race and reinforcing its importance on the global calendar of officially recognized road races, as well as its role as a competitive and preparatory platform for future international rankings and championships.The Saudi Sports for All Federation confirmed that the races were held in accordance with World Athletics standards as an Elite Road Race for the fifth consecutive edition, under comprehensive technical and organizational supervision. This further strengthened the position of the Riyadh Marathon as the Kingdom's official full marathon and one of the leading accredited road races in the region.This edition marked the first-ever launch of the Riyadh Marathon Festival. The four-day festival featured a diverse program of sporting, entertainment, and cultural activities that attracted strong public interest. The festival welcomed more than 52,000 visitors, alongside broad participation from partners and stakeholders, contributing to an enhanced event experience and transforming it into a fully integrated community festival with extensive local and international media coverage.On the sidelines of the event, the Saudi Sports for All Federation signed a cooperation agreement with the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, reflecting the mutual commitment of both parties to strengthen collaboration and exchange expertise in the organization of marathon races and the development of running-related experiences. The agreement aims to support the adoption of best practices in event organization, enhance the quality of events, and promote initiatives that expand community participation, in line with efforts to spread a culture of physical activity and encourage a healthy lifestyle.The Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 comes as the result of close cooperation between the Saudi Sports for All Federation and several public and private sector partners, led by the Ministry of Sport and aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This collaboration contributed to delivering an edition that reflects the continuous advancement of sports event organization in the Kingdom.The Riyadh Marathon Festival 2026 represents an important milestone in the development of community sports events and a foundation for building on the achievements made to further strengthen their presence and impact in the years ahead.

