Leaders of Egypt, Iran Discuss Iran’s Nuclear File
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call on Saturday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and efforts to reduce tensions in the region. The Egyptian presidency said Sisi emphasized the need for diplomacy and warned against military escalation.
Sisi expressed “deep concern” over rising tensions and stressed that diplomatic solutions remain the optimal path to resolving the crisis while avoiding further instability in the Middle East. He noted that Cairo is actively working to encourage the United States and Iran to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the nuclear issue.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said a “structured framework” for negotiations is taking shape and progressing, signaling movement toward de-escalation with the United States. Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Egypt’s role in promoting regional stability and highlighted Iran’s interest in strengthening political consultation and coordination with Cairo.
