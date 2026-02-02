Medicine Smuggling In Nimroz Foiled, 170Kg Of Opium Seized In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ/HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have prevented the smuggling of more than one tonne of medicines in northwestern Nimroz province and seized 170 kilograms of opium in western Herat province.

Mawlavi Gul Mohammad Qudrat, spokesperson for the Nimroz Police, said the Zaranj-Dalram highway battalion intercepted 159 cartons of medical drugs, weighing a total of 1,391 kilograms.

He added that the medicines were being transported in a Suzuki vehicle and were intended for smuggling to Helmand province. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, in Herat, security forces recovered and seized 170 kilograms of opium during an operation on the Herat-Farah highway, provincial police headquarters said in a statement.

The narcotics had been skillfully concealed in a private vehicle. One person has been arrested in relation to the case and is currently under the supervision of security forces.

