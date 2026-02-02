Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medicine Smuggling In Nimroz Foiled, 170Kg Of Opium Seized In Herat

Medicine Smuggling In Nimroz Foiled, 170Kg Of Opium Seized In Herat


2026-02-02 04:01:09
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ/HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have prevented the smuggling of more than one tonne of medicines in northwestern Nimroz province and seized 170 kilograms of opium in western Herat province.

Mawlavi Gul Mohammad Qudrat, spokesperson for the Nimroz Police, said the Zaranj-Dalram highway battalion intercepted 159 cartons of medical drugs, weighing a total of 1,391 kilograms.

He added that the medicines were being transported in a Suzuki vehicle and were intended for smuggling to Helmand province. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, in Herat, security forces recovered and seized 170 kilograms of opium during an operation on the Herat-Farah highway, provincial police headquarters said in a statement.

The narcotics had been skillfully concealed in a private vehicle. One person has been arrested in relation to the case and is currently under the supervision of security forces.

hz/sa

MENAFN02022026000174011037ID1110681543



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search