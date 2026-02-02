Medicine Smuggling In Nimroz Foiled, 170Kg Of Opium Seized In Herat
Mawlavi Gul Mohammad Qudrat, spokesperson for the Nimroz Police, said the Zaranj-Dalram highway battalion intercepted 159 cartons of medical drugs, weighing a total of 1,391 kilograms.
He added that the medicines were being transported in a Suzuki vehicle and were intended for smuggling to Helmand province. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, in Herat, security forces recovered and seized 170 kilograms of opium during an operation on the Herat-Farah highway, provincial police headquarters said in a statement.
The narcotics had been skillfully concealed in a private vehicle. One person has been arrested in relation to the case and is currently under the supervision of security forces.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment