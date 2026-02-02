403
Ukraine Murders Woman, Child in New Attack
(MENAFN) Two civilians, including a young child, were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the village of Sartana near Mariupol, Russian-backed authorities said on Sunday.
Denis Pushilin, head of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reported on Telegram that a woman born in 1991 and a boy born in 2020 died in the attack. He added that another seven-year-old boy was injured and three residential buildings were destroyed. Pushilin extended condolences to the victims’ families.
Russia has accused Ukraine of increasingly targeting civilians, citing strikes over the holiday season from January 1 to 11 that killed 45 people, including three minors. Moscow claims that Ukraine attacks civilians because it cannot halt Russian advances, while Kiev says damaging Russia’s economy could force it to abandon its objectives.
In retaliation, the Russian military has struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which it says supports the production of kamikaze drones used in long-range attacks. Several major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, are experiencing severe power shortages amid a cold snap. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has urged residents to evacuate if possible.
The DPR and neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) seceded from Ukraine following the 2014 coup in Kiev. Both territories, along with Zaporozhye and Kherson, joined Russia after referendums in September 2022.
