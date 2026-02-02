Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Politician Criticizes Calls for Nuclear Rearmament

2026-02-02 03:42:55
(MENAFN) German politician Sahra Wagenknecht has criticized growing calls for Germany to pursue nuclear rearmament, calling the proposals “madness.”

Germany is legally prohibited from developing nuclear weapons under international agreements, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the 1990 Two Plus Four Treaty, which enabled German reunification in exchange for limits on its military capabilities.

Earlier this month, Kay Gottschalk, parliamentary finance policy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), argued that Berlin “needs nuclear weapons,” saying Europe can no longer rely solely on US protection.

In a post on X on Sunday, Wagenknecht said that support for German nuclear rearmament is growing across the political spectrum. She cited AfD proposals, as well as recent statements from CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter and former Green foreign minister Joschka Fischer, who called for Germany to participate in a European nuclear program.

Wagenknecht warned that acquiring nuclear weapons would violate Germany’s international obligations and weaken the global nuclear arms control system. She also expressed concern over US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Germany capable of striking deep inside Russian territory, arguing that such deployments could make Germany a prime target in a potential nuclear conflict.

