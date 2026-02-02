403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MERED appoints French landscape architects MDP for Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2 February 2026 – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has appointed Paris-based landscape architecture and urban planning practice Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP) as landscape consultant for Riviera Residences, its landmark waterfront development on Al Reem Island, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron. This brings one of Europe’s most respected landscape studios to Abu Dhabi and marks a key construction milestone in one of the capital’s most anticipated residential projects.
Founded by Michel Desvigne, MDP is internationally recognised for its rigorous, long-term approach to landscape design, with projects spanning more than 35 countries and developed in close collaboration with leading architects, public institutions, and cultural bodies. The practice is known for shaping landscapes that evolve, prioritising spatial clarity, natural systems, and a strong relationship between architecture and public space. Paris’ National Museum of Modern Art even acquired certain MDP drawings and models. For Riviera Residences, MDP will develop a landscape strategy that supports MERED’s vision of a refined waterfront sanctuary, balancing structure and openness while responding to the climate, scale, and social life of Al Reem Island.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: “MDP’s work is defined by depth, patience, and an understanding of how places evolve over decades. Partnering with them represents an important step for Riviera Residences as we progress in its construction. Their approach strengthens the project’s design depth and reinforces our focus on quality of life, identity, and longevity. Landscape is central to how residents will experience this development, and MDP brings the rigour and sensitivity required to shape a waterfront community of lasting significance.”
Michel Desvigne, Founder and Principal at MDP, said: “Riviera Residences offers an opportunity to think about landscape as a lasting framework that structures daily life, movement, and long-term spatial character. Our role is to shape outdoor environments that mature over time, respond to climate and context, and establish a strong relationship between architecture, water, and public space within Abu Dhabi’s urban fabric.”
Located on Al Reem Island within Abu Dhabi Global Market, Riviera Residences sits at the heart of one of the capital’s most dynamic districts. Quality housing, access to healthcare and education, global connectivity, and a stable, tax-efficient environment have positioned Abu Dhabi as one of the top destinations for the ultra-wealthy. HNWIs view the capital as a long-term home for global wealth, increasing demand for thoughtfully designed residential communities.
Envisioned as a lush sanctuary within the city, Riviera Residences will comprise more than 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. The development blends contemporary architecture with references to Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through mother-of-pearl façades, refined interiors, and carefully curated amenities. Residents will have access to multiple swimming pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, sports courts, family areas, and a waterfront promenade with cafés and dining overlooking the Azure Lagoon and Saadiyat Island.
Enabling works at Riviera Residences are now underway, with main construction set to follow. Once completed, the development will stand as a landmark waterfront address that brings together architecture, landscape, and long-term residential value on Abu Dhabi’s evolving shoreline.
Founded by Michel Desvigne, MDP is internationally recognised for its rigorous, long-term approach to landscape design, with projects spanning more than 35 countries and developed in close collaboration with leading architects, public institutions, and cultural bodies. The practice is known for shaping landscapes that evolve, prioritising spatial clarity, natural systems, and a strong relationship between architecture and public space. Paris’ National Museum of Modern Art even acquired certain MDP drawings and models. For Riviera Residences, MDP will develop a landscape strategy that supports MERED’s vision of a refined waterfront sanctuary, balancing structure and openness while responding to the climate, scale, and social life of Al Reem Island.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: “MDP’s work is defined by depth, patience, and an understanding of how places evolve over decades. Partnering with them represents an important step for Riviera Residences as we progress in its construction. Their approach strengthens the project’s design depth and reinforces our focus on quality of life, identity, and longevity. Landscape is central to how residents will experience this development, and MDP brings the rigour and sensitivity required to shape a waterfront community of lasting significance.”
Michel Desvigne, Founder and Principal at MDP, said: “Riviera Residences offers an opportunity to think about landscape as a lasting framework that structures daily life, movement, and long-term spatial character. Our role is to shape outdoor environments that mature over time, respond to climate and context, and establish a strong relationship between architecture, water, and public space within Abu Dhabi’s urban fabric.”
Located on Al Reem Island within Abu Dhabi Global Market, Riviera Residences sits at the heart of one of the capital’s most dynamic districts. Quality housing, access to healthcare and education, global connectivity, and a stable, tax-efficient environment have positioned Abu Dhabi as one of the top destinations for the ultra-wealthy. HNWIs view the capital as a long-term home for global wealth, increasing demand for thoughtfully designed residential communities.
Envisioned as a lush sanctuary within the city, Riviera Residences will comprise more than 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. The development blends contemporary architecture with references to Abu Dhabi’s pearl-diving heritage, expressed through mother-of-pearl façades, refined interiors, and carefully curated amenities. Residents will have access to multiple swimming pools, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, sports courts, family areas, and a waterfront promenade with cafés and dining overlooking the Azure Lagoon and Saadiyat Island.
Enabling works at Riviera Residences are now underway, with main construction set to follow. Once completed, the development will stand as a landmark waterfront address that brings together architecture, landscape, and long-term residential value on Abu Dhabi’s evolving shoreline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment