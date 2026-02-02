Sony Evolves Large Display Lineup With The Launch Of The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Combining Hardware and Software, the 16 Completely Redesigned Models Provide Superior Image Quality, Excellent Visibility, Elevated Performance, and Improved Energy Efficiency
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 2, 2026 - Sony will debut 16 improved BRAVIA Professional Displays – the BZ-P Series – comprised of the BZ40P flagship models, BZ35P enhanced options, and BZ30P core offerings. Ranging in size from 43-inches to 85-inches and featuring a Deep Black Non-Glare technology, the 4K HDR portfolio is suited for a range of uses in corporate, higher education, retail, and transportation spaces. The thinner options offer crisp imagery and exceptional visibility – even in bright environments. With a newly updated design, improved installation flexibility, enhanced operability, mindful sustainability, and lower power consumption, the new lineup incorporates a combination of powerful hardware and software capabilities.
The BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series is expected to be available in summer 2026. Collectively, Sony's expanded and enhanced professional display lineup – including the new Crystal LED S Series – provides end users with various tailored options for their diverse needs and use cases.
“The positive reception to our BRAVIA Professional Displays across the Middle East and North Africa has reinforced the importance of delivering solutions that combine innovation, reliability, and real-world performance,” said Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East & North Africa.“With the launch of the new BZ-P Series, we are expanding our professional display portfolio to better support the region's growing demand across corporate, education, retail, and transportation environments – while maintaining Sony's hallmark image quality, seamless integration, and long-term value.”
Picture Quality & Visibility
The BZ40P, BZ35P, and BZ30P BRAVIA Professional Displays all feature Sony's impressive AI-powered XR signal processing for accurately depicting images, text, and details with realism and vibrancy and offer brightness between 400-700 cd/m2. The full BZ-P Series lineup features a standout Deep Black Non-Glare technology, offering a premium 47%1 or standard 25% anti-glare, which combined with a wide viewing angle, mitigates glare and reflection, and provides high contrast for a true-to-life picture, even in bright, direct light-filled spaces.
Installation Flexibility
The BZ-P Series of displays are thoughtfully redesigned with installation and integration in mind. The thin, lightweight new lineup supports Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance (select models) and features a universal chassis and even, narrow, and uniform bezels with an imbued logo for flawless portrait orientation and videowall setup options. Additionally, new to the BZ-P Series are center Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounting holes that allow for easy installation. The lineup's 75 and 85-inch models also include in-chassis handles for assistance in transport. Furthermore, when used with Sony's Device Management Platform (DMP), display provisioning can be done quickly and at scale.
Convenient Usability
Sony's latest displays have been enhanced to ensure more operational efficiency and compatibility optimized for professional users. The lineup uses a System on a Chip (SoC) architecture that removes the need for an additional set-top box for digital signage and features a new user interface and setup program. Additionally, native integration between the new BZ Series and Sony's powerful and intuitive Remote Management System (RMS) solutions2 gives users total control over cloud-based provisioning, control, monitoring and maintenance. Sony also collaborates and conducts compatibility testing with major CMS solution providers worldwide, making it easier than ever to integrate preferred solutions.
Proven Reliability
Sony's display lineup remains a durable and reliable choice tested to meet exacting demands. Featuring IP5X-compliant dust resistance (BZ40P and BZ35P models only), the BZ-P Series accommodates the demands of use in transportation, retail, and industrial environments, as well as warehouses. Paired with Sony's standard advanced replacement limited warranty and option for White Glove Service, the company provides comprehensive assistance and maintenance support.
Energy Efficient and Environmentally Conscious
The BZ-P Series offers a substantial reduction in power consumption. The displays' new high efficiency optical system and XR processor–based AI backlight control deliver up to about 31% lower power consumption than the BZL series (when comparing the FW55BZ40L and FW55BZ40P). Another important distinction to support energy efficiency on a global scale are the models' Energy Star and pending EPEAT certifications. The new models also increase the use of SORPLASTM, Sony's unique recycled plastic material, to a maximum of 43%3 to reduce environmental impact and further align with the company's long-term sustainability goals. Additionally, the display's usage can be tracked and managed through its internal ECO Dashboard to provide visibility into the impact of using certain settings and help contribute to a reduced total cost of ownership.
Model Overview
BZ40P – Flagship: Four models ranging in size from 55 to 85-inches, featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Premium technology that accommodates 47% anti-glare and supports 700 nits of brightness, along with an IP5X-compliant dust resistance.
FW-85BZ40P
FW-75BZ40P
FW-65BZ40P
FW-55BZ40P
BZ35P – Enhanced: Six models sized from 43 to 85-inches, featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology and offering 500 nits, as well as IP5X dust resistance.
FW-85BZ35P
FW-75BZ35P
FW-65BZ35P
FW-55BZ35P
FW-50BZ35P
FW-43BZ35P
BZ30P – Core: Six models in 43 to 85-inch sizes, incorporating Deep Black Non-Glare Standard technology and providing 400 nits of brightness.
FW-85BZ30P
FW-75BZ30P
FW-65BZ30P
FW-55BZ30P
FW-50BZ30P
FW-43BZ30P
The new BZ-P Series complements Sony's existing lineup of BRAVIA Professional Displays, highlighted by the 98-inch BZ53L Series, 32-inch BZ30J Series, and EZ20L Series.
Get a first glimpse of the Pro BRAVIA BZ-P Series, which is expected to be on display at Integrate Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, Feb. 3-6; Sony's AV Tech Expo in San Diego, March 3-4, 2026; and InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 17-19, 2026.
