German politician Condemns Calls for Germany’s Nuclear Rearmament
(MENAFN) German politician Sahra Wagenknecht has criticized recent calls for her country to pursue nuclear rearmament, describing the proposals as “madness.”
Germany is legally prohibited from developing nuclear weapons under international agreements, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Two Plus Four Treaty, the 1990 accord that allowed German reunification in exchange for limitations on military capabilities, including renouncing nuclear arms.
Earlier this month, a parliamentarian from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party argued that Berlin “needs nuclear weapons,” claiming Europe can no longer rely on US protection.
In a post online Sunday, Wagenknecht, a former Bundestag member and founder of the Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht party, warned that “the cross-front for the nuclear rearmament of Germany is growing.”
“Following advances by AfD politicians for a German nuclear weapon, CDU warmonger Roderich Kiesewetter and former Green foreign minister Joschka Fischer are now also calling for Germany’s participation in a European atomic bomb. What madness,” she wrote.
