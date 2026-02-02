403
Nigerian Forces Eliminate Boko Haram Leader, Ten Fighters in Northeast
(MENAFN) Nigerian military forces reported on Sunday that they killed a Boko Haram commander along with 10 other members of the terrorist group during an operation in the country’s northeast.
The operation took place in the Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The military identified the slain commander as Abu Khalid, the group’s second-in-command in the forest. He was described as a key figure responsible for coordinating operations and logistics along the Sambisa axis.
No casualties were reported among Nigerian troops, and officials stated that counterterrorism efforts continue across forested areas in the northeast.
Boko Haram has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, with tens of thousands of people killed in attacks since 2009. Since 2015, the group has also carried out assaults in neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, resulting in at least 2,000 deaths across the Lake Chad Basin.
Hundreds of thousands have been displaced by ongoing attacks and clashes in the region.
