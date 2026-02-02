403
US Judge Refutes Minnesota’s Bid to Halt Federal Operations
(MENAFN) A US judge on Saturday rejected Minnesota state and local officials’ bid to halt federal immigration enforcement operations in the state.
The operation, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” involves nearly 3,000 ICE and CBP agents deployed over the past month to enforce immigration laws by arresting individuals living in the state illegally and processing them for deportation.
Judge Katherine Menendez acknowledged that some federal agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive force, and other harmful actions. However, she ruled that ending the operation would harm federal efforts to enforce immigration law. “The balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction,” Menendez wrote, noting the operation’s “profound and even heartbreaking” effects on Minnesotans.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed disappointment with the ruling and vowed to appeal, criticizing the federal operation for creating fear and disruption rather than enhancing public safety.
