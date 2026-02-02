Uzbekneftegaz Plans Drilling Upgrade Through Chinese Equipment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekneftegaz is casting its net to secure cutting-edge drilling rigs from China to bolster its upstream operations, Trend reports via the company.

As part of this effort, a working group currently on a business trip to China is reviewing advanced drilling solutions offered by leading manufacturers. The initiative aims to accelerate geological exploration, reduce well construction timelines, and enhance production efficiency.

During the visit, Uzbekneftegaz specialists toured major Chinese plants producing modern drilling equipment. The first site was CNPC Baoji Oilfield Machinery, which specializes in the manufacture of drilling rigs and key components for the oil and gas industry. The delegation reviewed the plant's production capacity, quality control systems, and innovative technological solutions.

The working group also visited RJ Petro-Machinery, where it examined drilling equipment, auxiliary units, and available maintenance and servicing capabilities.

Meanwhile, under ongoing reforms at Uzbekneftegaz, a significant share of investments will be directed toward accelerating geological exploration and exploratory drilling. Large-scale drilling operations are planned across Uzbekistan this year to expand oil and gas reserves, with particular emphasis on the use of modern, high-efficiency technologies.