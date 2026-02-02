Jobs Reports Rate Full Attention

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Auto sales (Jan.)

ISM manufacturing (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) (Q3) EPS for gain of 17 cents, compared to loss of one cents in the prior-year quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (Q1) EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) (Q3) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jan.) The index inched higher to 48.6 in December of 2025 from 48.4 in the previous month

Featured Earnings

Char Technologies Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Job openings (Dec.)

ISM services (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q4) EPS of $1.11, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) (Q4) EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) (Q3) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead ADP employment (Jan.) Featured Earnings Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (Q4) EPS of $2.58, compared to $2.15 in the prior-year quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (Q4) EPS of $7.23, compared to $5.22 in the prior-year quarter.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) (Q4) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Suncor Energy Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.49 in the prior-year quarter.

FirstService Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Jan. 31)

Featured Earnings

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q4) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.

Philip Morris Inc. (NYSE:PM) (Q4) EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) (Q4) EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

BCE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 61 cents, compared to 79 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of $1.64, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $27.96, compared to $20.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

OTEX Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.48 in the prior-year quarter.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Saputo Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TELUS Corporation (T.T) (Q3) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TMX Group Limited (T.X) (Q4) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for 71 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Vecima Networks Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of seven cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (Jan.)

Consumer sentiment (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) (Q2) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) (Q4) EPS of $1.53, compared to $2.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) (Q4) EPS of $1.73, compared to $3.44 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (Jan.) In December, employment was little changed (+8,200; 0.0%) and the employment rate held steady at 60.9%. The unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 6.8%, as more people searched for work.

IVEY PMI (Jan.) The seasonally adjusted index rose to 51.9 in January from 48.4 in November.

International Merchandise Trade (Nov.) Canada's monthly international trade in services surplus widened from $0.4 billion in September to $0.5 billion in October. Overall, imports of services declined 1.2% to $19.6 billion, and exports were down 0.4% to $20.1 billion.

Featured Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 55 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) (Q3) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canopy Growth Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS loss of five cents. compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.