Iran Declares EU Armies "Terrorist Organizations"
(MENAFN) Iran's top legislative official declared Sunday that European military forces now qualify as "terrorist organizations" under domestic law, issuing a stark warning that the European Union will shoulder full accountability for repercussions stemming from its designation of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a news agency reported.
During a legislative assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that "under Article 7 of the Law on Countering the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups."
He added that "the consequences of this action will be the responsibility of the European Union."
In a show of solidarity, Iranian legislators donned IRGC military attire throughout the parliamentary proceedings—a symbolic rebuke to what they characterized as the EU's "hostile action" in classifying the IRGC as a terror entity.
Ghalibaf condemned what he described as the EU's "irresponsible move" to label the IRGC a "terrorist organization," asserting the determination was made "in line with the directives of the US president (Donald Trump) and leaders of the (Israeli) Zionist regime."
He said the move "has accelerated Europe's marginalization in the future global order."
The parliamentary leader contended that "supporters of Zionism are seeking media-driven psychological warfare aimed at intimidating the Iranian people and independent countries," emphasizing that "the Iranian people consider the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of themselves."
Ghalibaf said the IRGC "has played a key role in ensuring national security and has stood alongside the Iranian people during crises, including natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and poverty alleviation."
"These kinds of attacks," he added, "will only strengthen social cohesion and public support for the IRGC in defending Iran's national dignity and security."
The confrontational statements followed Thursday's political consensus among EU foreign ministers to brand the IRGC as a terrorist organization—an announcement delivered by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who cited the decision was taken in response to what she described as repression by Iranian authorities.
Hostilities between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent weeks, triggered by US President Trump's declarations that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.
Iranian authorities have cautioned that any US assault would trigger a "swift and comprehensive" response, while simultaneously affirming that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms."
The confrontational statements followed Thursday's political consensus among EU foreign ministers to brand the IRGC as a terrorist organization—an announcement delivered by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who cited the decision was taken in response to what she described as repression by Iranian authorities.
Hostilities between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent weeks, triggered by US President Trump's declarations that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.
Iranian authorities have cautioned that any US assault would trigger a "swift and comprehensive" response, while simultaneously affirming that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms."
