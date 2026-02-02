'Rainman' R. Madhavan Talks About Moment That Shaped Opening Scene Of 'Dhurandhar'
Madhavan revealed that director Aditya had originally envisioned a bright, sunlit day with clear blue skies, a visual contrast meant to mirror the beauty and the beast within the aircraft featured in the scene.
Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the opening scene. In the clip, the actor is heard saying:“Oh, the beautiful Leh and Ladakh. It was supposed to be a sunny day, but as luck would have it, I bring in the rains wherever I go, apparently.”
“And we're shooting the scene without the sun and in the rain, it will augur as good luck for the film. What a beautiful place, my God!”
He added a text overlay, which read:“#Dhurandhar. Aditya had always imagined this to be a bright sunny day with blue skies to show the contrast between the beauty and the beast inside the plane. As luck could have it, I brought in the rain....because I was referred to as the RAINMAN on the set.”
“Every time I came onto the set...there was torrential rain. But-this grey Skies and look worked out perfectly for us as the first shot...... sometimes it's best to go with what is handed to you, because a bigger design is in place.”
Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.
The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.
The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.
