Iraq Postpones Presidential Election Session Amid Kurdish Dispute
(MENAFN) Iraq’s parliament on Sunday postponed a scheduled session to elect the country’s president for the second time, as disagreements continue between the main Kurdish political blocs, according to reports.
Just before the session, Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq, said that no consensus had been reached over the presidential post, citing differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan regarding the candidate.
A similar session was delayed last Tuesday due to the same disagreement between the two Kurdish parties.
On Thursday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council emphasized the need to respect constitutional deadlines to complete the appointment process for both the president and prime minister, warning against any external interference.
Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for a Kurd, the prime ministership for a Shiite, and the speaker of parliament for a Sunni.
