Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

This type of drone is designed for deep aerial reconnaissance and is capable of conducting photo and video surveillance of targets at a distance of up to 40-45 kilometers from the front line. It has a wingspan of 2.8 meters, a length of 0.82 meters, and weighs 11 kilograms.

The UAV can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h and climb to an altitude of up to 3,000 meters.

According to hostile media reports, this drone can operate without a satellite navigation system and has a protected communication channel resistant to electronic warfare. However, border guard combat crews disproved these claims in practice.

In addition, over the past two days, border guards destroyed another Shahed-type attack UAV, four Molniya drones, and 37 enemy FPV drones, 24 of which were controlled via fiber-optic guidance.

Photo: State Border Guard Service