Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Sumy Region
This type of drone is designed for deep aerial reconnaissance and is capable of conducting photo and video surveillance of targets at a distance of up to 40-45 kilometers from the front line. It has a wingspan of 2.8 meters, a length of 0.82 meters, and weighs 11 kilograms.
The UAV can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h and climb to an altitude of up to 3,000 meters.
According to hostile media reports, this drone can operate without a satellite navigation system and has a protected communication channel resistant to electronic warfare. However, border guard combat crews disproved these claims in practice.
In addition, over the past two days, border guards destroyed another Shahed-type attack UAV, four Molniya drones, and 37 enemy FPV drones, 24 of which were controlled via fiber-optic guidance.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment