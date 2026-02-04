Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces He Had An 'Excellent' Call With Chinese President Xi Jinping, Says He Will Travel To China In April

2026-02-04 03:20:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he had an“excellent” call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that the call was“long and thorough,” and added that he will make a trip to China in April.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” President Trump said.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

AsiaNet News

