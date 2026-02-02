403
Netanyahu Holds Security Meeting After Top General’s US Talks on Iran
(MENAFN) Israel’s prime minister gathered senior security and defense officials for a closed-door meeting centered on Iran, according to reports released Sunday.
Among those present was the military’s chief of staff, who had recently returned from a visit to the United States, where discussions were held with American counterparts regarding Iran.
Intelligence leadership also took part in the meeting, according to general broadcasting reports.
It was reported that the army chief traveled to Washington on a private jet rather than a military aircraft to avoid drawing attention. During his visit, he was said to have urged U.S. officials to consider launching military action against Iran.
An Israeli official familiar with the discussions, speaking anonymously, said the U.S. president favors adopting a hardline negotiating approach with Tehran, which the official claimed would ultimately result in the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
Israeli representatives reportedly emphasized their preference for the United States to lead any potential military strike, warning that failure to do so could carry serious consequences, including what they described as Iran advancing closer to obtaining nuclear weapons.
Officials also raised concerns with their American counterparts about Iran’s nuclear missile activities during the talks.
Israeli authorities have not released any official comment or statement regarding the meeting.
