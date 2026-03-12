Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Celebrates International Women's Day By Advancing Future Readiness Of Women Leaders

07 March 2026: In conjunction with International Women's Day, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) continues its efforts to support women's empowerment and strengthen their leadership presence through an integrated ecosystem of capacity-building and lifelong learning initiatives, enhancing the readiness of female talent to actively participate in decision-making and lead institutional transformation.

As part of this ecosystem, the University delivered the professional diploma for preparing and qualifying women leaders, "Inspirational Leaders," with the participation of leaders from pioneering government entities, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The developmental experience focused on adaptive leadership, results-based management, future foresight, and institutional innovation.

The program reflects one of the University's practical applications of its direction toward developing leaders equipped with future skills, in alignment with the UAE's national priorities that place women's empowerment at the forefront of development and reinforce their role in the journey of sustainable progress.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, affirmed that International Women's Day represents an opportunity to renew the commitment to strengthening the role of women in development and shaping the future.

His Excellency stated: "Women's empowerment in the UAE is a deeply rooted developmental approach based on building capabilities and expanding participation in decision-making. Through its lifelong learning ecosystem, the University is committed to preparing leaders capable of innovation and adaptation to change, thereby enhancing institutional readiness and performance sustainability."

He added that investing in the development of women leaders contributes to strengthening institutional competitiveness and supports the advancement of a knowledge-based economy.

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University continues to advance its lifelong learning ecosystem as a key enabler for national capacity development and institutional competitiveness, through educational initiatives responsive to development priorities and the evolving needs of the knowledge economy.

Posted on: Saturday, March 7, 2026 5:12:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)