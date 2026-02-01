Snowstorm Hits Charlotte Airport: American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights

MENAFN - Live Mint) A powerful winter storm across the southern United States disrupted travel on Sunday (February 1), hitting Charlotte Douglas International Airport - a key hub for American Airlines - particularly hard after one of the city's heaviest snowfalls in years.

Nearly a foot of snow blanketed Charlotte over the weekend, triggering widespread flight cancellations and delays as airlines and airport crews struggled to restore normal operations amid freezing temperatures.

American Airlines hit hardest at Charlotte

On January 31, a total of 2,469 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, according to FlightAware. American Airlines accounted for 581 of those cancellations, reflecting the scale of disruption at its Charlotte hub.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport cancelled 565 flights on Saturday (January 31) - about 86% of its scheduled operations - as snow and ice forced a ground stop.

Disruptions continued into Sunday (February 1), with 1,233 flight cancellations reported nationwide. American Airlines cancelled 424 flights, while Charlotte airport reported 387 cancellations, representing roughly 56% of flights.

Charlotte Airport responds

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said it remained open and operational on February 1 despite Winter Storm Gianna battering the Charlotte region, even as passengers faced delays, closures and reduced services.

In a post on X, the airport said its teams were actively responding to changing weather conditions, with a 300-member snow team working continuously to clear runways, taxiways, roadways, sidewalks and pedestrian areas. Travelers were advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.

The airport said TSA Checkpoints 1 and 3 were closed for the remainder of the day, while Checkpoint 2 remained open. Airport shuttle buses were operating on a reduced schedule and at slower speeds to ensure safety, and the CLT Airport Overlook was closed. Passengers were urged to remain patient, stay informed and prioritize safety as winter conditions continued to disrupt travel across the region.

Historic snowfall, dangerous conditions

Charlotte airport recorded about 11 inches of snow on Saturday, with surrounding areas including Harrisburg, China Grove and Kannapolis receiving at least a foot. North Carolina saw around 750 car crashes on Saturday as authorities urged residents to stay off the roads.

Winter storm warnings covered all of North and South Carolina and parts of Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Wider regional impact

More than 600 flights were cancelled Saturday at Atlanta's international airport, the world's busiest, with additional cancellations early Sunday. About 156,000 customers remained without power across the South, particularly in Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana.

Arctic air pushed temperatures sharply lower, with Davis, West Virginia recording minus 28°F (minus 33°C), the coldest reading in the lower 48 states.

