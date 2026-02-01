403
Deadly Mine Collapse Strikes Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) More than 200 people have died after a mine collapsed in Rubaya, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to regional authorities.
The collapse occurred on Wednesday following heavy rains, Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the North Kivu rebel governor, told reporters. The exact death toll was initially unclear.
Women and children, along with artisanal miners—those working independently rather than for formal mining companies—were among those trapped in the coltan mine, a mineral used in electronics such as smartphones and computers.
A former mine supervisor said the site was poorly maintained, which increased the risk of accidents and hampered rescue efforts. He added that the soil’s fragile condition worsened the disaster.
About 20 survivors are reportedly receiving treatment in hospitals.
One source, whose cousin was killed in the landslide, described the tragedy as “a big loss” for both family and community. “I didn't believe he could pass away in such circumstances,” the source said, calling his cousin “courageous” and “ambitious,” with a primary goal of providing for his wife and two children.
“I didn't believe [he was dead] because investigations were still ongoing. His body wasn't found after the accident, so I did have hope that he could be found alive. Unfortunately, some hours later, his body was discovered,” the source added.
