Iranian Parliament Labels European Forces as Terrorist Groups
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliamentary leadership announced on Sunday that the armed forces of European states are now regarded as terrorist entities under Iranian legislation, cautioning that the European Union would be held accountable for the repercussions of measures taken against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to reports.
Speaking during a formal session of parliament, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that “under Article 7 of the Law on Countering the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups.”
He further warned that “the consequences of this action will be the responsibility of the European Union.”
During the same session, members of parliament appeared wearing IRGC uniforms, a symbolic response to what they characterized as a “hostile action” by the EU in designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Ghalibaf condemned what he described as the EU’s “irresponsible move” to brand the IRGC a “terrorist organization,” arguing that the step was taken “in line with the directives of the US president (Donald Trump) and leaders of the (Israeli) Zionist regime.”
According to the speaker, the decision “has accelerated Europe’s marginalization in the future global order.”
He also asserted that “supporters of Zionism are seeking media-driven psychological warfare aimed at intimidating the Iranian people and independent countries,” while emphasizing that “the Iranian people consider the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of themselves.”
Ghalibaf highlighted the IRGC’s domestic role, saying the force “has played a key role in ensuring national security and has stood alongside the Iranian people during crises, including natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction efforts, and poverty alleviation.”
