Anand L. Rai Seeks Blessings At Grishneshwar Temple

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Anand L. Rai visited the revered Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and offered prayers, chanting"Har Har Mahadev."

The director shared glimpses on Instagram from his darshan at the historic shrine, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, expressing gratitude and reverence.

Anand L. Rai wrote as the caption:“Har Har Mahadev Had darshan at Grishneshwar temple @jaypraddesai @aiff_official_.”

The word Grishneshwara means "lord of compassion.” Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga is a temple of Lord Shiva. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga mandirs. The mandir is a national protected site, one and a half kilometers away from the Ellora Caves, 30 kilometres north-west of the city Aurangabad, and 300 kilometres east-northeast far from Mumbai.

Grishneshwar is mentioned in the Shiva Purana, the Skanda Purana, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Aanand L. Rai has directed films such as romantic comedy-dramas Tanu Weds Manu, and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, Zero, Atrangi Re and the family comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan.

His latest release is Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama film. Billed as a spiritual sequel to 2013's Raanjhanaa, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

He is bankrolling the upcoming creature thriller film“Tu Yaa Main” starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today's creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Talking about Shanaya, she made her debut with the romantic drama film“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”. Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, the film stars Vikrant Massey as a visually impaired musician and marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor as a theater artist.

Meanwhile, Adarsh is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as 'My Name Is Khan', where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series 'Made in Heaven', portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with 'The White Tiger', in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including 'Extrapolations', a series.