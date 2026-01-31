T2 And Plusai Partner To Accelerate Rollout Of Level 4 Autonomous Trucks In Japan

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PlusAI and Tokyo-based T2 have agreed a strategic partnership to bring Level 4 autonomous trucks to Japan. The move comes as PlusAI is also planning to become publicly listed via a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IX.

The collaboration combines T2's deep penetration on technology design and logistics operation in Japan with PlusAI's proven experience in commercial deployment of autonomous trucks with global truck makers Traton Group, Iveco Group, and Hyundai in the US and Europe.

By combining these complementary strengths, the companies will work toward introducing Level 4 autonomous trucking solutions tailored to Japan's needs.

In support of this partnership with T2, Mitsui has made an investment in PlusAI, reflecting Mitsui's long-term commitment to advancing next-generation mobility and strengthening Japan's logistics infrastructure.

David Liu, CEO and co-founder of PlusAI, says:“Backed by Mitsui, this partnership is about bringing the right capabilities together for Japan.

“T2 understands the unique requirements of Japan's freight ecosystem, and PlusAI brings experience from commercial programs overseas. Together, we are taking an important step toward making autonomous trucking a reality in Japan.”

Masatomo Kumabe, CEO of T2, says:“T2 is focused on supporting Japan's logistics by applying autonomous driving technology.

“Working with PlusAI, a company with demonstrated global expertise in autonomous trucking, positions us to accelerate the path toward safer, more efficient, more productive freight services in Japan.”

Japan faces persistent driver shortages and rising freight demand. Autonomous trucking represents a critical opportunity to enhance safety, reliability, and productivity across the nation's logistics network.

Through this partnership, PlusAI and T2 seek to support Japan's transition toward a more resilient and AI-enabled freight system.