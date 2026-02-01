403
US Army Warns IRGC of Taking "Dangerous Behavior"
(MENAFN) The US military said on Friday it would not accept what it described as dangerous behavior by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, following Tehran’s announcement of upcoming live-fire naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command said it expects the IRGC to carry out the planned exercise responsibly, calling on it to “conduct the announced naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic,” according to statements cited by reports.
Emphasizing its commitment to protecting its forces in the region, CENTCOM said that “CENTCOM will ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East.” It added that the United States “will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of U.S. military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with U.S. military vessels, or weapons trained at U.S. forces.”
The command reiterated that the “Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity,” while noting that it recognizes “Iran's right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters.”
At the same time, it cautioned that “any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization.”
Highlighting its own standards, the US military said, “The U.S. military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms,” and called on the IRGC to uphold similar conduct.
The statement comes amid rising friction between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following widespread protests across Iran.
Demonstrations began in Tehran in late December before spreading to other cities and lasting nearly two weeks, driven by a sharp fall in the national currency and worsening economic conditions.
During the same period, US President Donald Trump said a “massive armada” of American naval forces was heading toward Iran, while urging Tehran to “come to the table” for negotiations.
Iranian officials have responded by warning that any American military action would be met with a “swift and comprehensive” response, while maintaining that Iran is willing to engage in dialogue only under “fair, balanced and noncoercive terms.”
