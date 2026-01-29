403
Germany’s Merz Sees No Issues with Trump’s Ability to Lead
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday rejected media speculation regarding US President Donald Trump’s health, stating that he has observed no signs suggesting the American leader is unable to carry out his responsibilities.
“First of all, based on my encounters with President Trump, I have no reason to doubt his health,” Merz said during a Berlin press conference when asked about reports questioning Trump’s fitness for office.
He added: “He will turn 80 in June, but I have the impression that he is fully capable of performing his duties.” Merz concluded, “I have no indication whatsoever that this should not be the case.”
Since assuming office in May 2025, Merz has maintained regular contact with Trump, including multiple meetings and phone calls, discussing transatlantic relations and international security matters.
